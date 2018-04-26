Arizona teachers line up for miles to kick off massive education protest

(CNN) Today, all over Arizona, teachers are walking out to protest for better pay and learning conditions for their students. But the afternoon before the demonstrations began, they spread their message by lining miles and miles of Arizona roads with red.

Bearing #GoRedForEd shirts and posters, teachers and allies in cities like Phoenix, Tucson and Parker used their roadside visibility to drum up attention for Thursday's walkouts.

Video from Tucson shows large clumps of protesters on virtually every corner of a busy stretch of road Wednesday. According to Indivisible Southern Arizona , the participation there stretched for 15 miles.

Tucson teachers kick off the walkout by lining every intersection along Broadway for FIFTEEN MILES.



Many intersections had 100+ people at them. Tucson has turned OUT. #RedForEd@ArizonaEA @AZEdUnited @arizona_sos @IndivisibleTeam @maddow pic.twitter.com/yE9yVWYYDv — Indivisible SAZ (Justice Alliance) (@Indivisible_SAZ) April 26, 2018

In another part of the state, teachers lined up on one side of Baseline Road, a thoroughfare that runs about 45 miles through Mesa and Phoenix. The demonstration, which was organized by the activist group AZ Resist , aimed to cover all 45 miles on Wednesday evening.

Images from the Baseline Road rally, where teachers and allies aimed to line up for 45 miles.

Here's a look at a portion of Baseline Road between Tempe and Gilbert:

Timelapse of #RedForEd along Baseline Road, heading east from Tempe to Gilbert this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1gLF2MJ4jw — Jackie Hai (@jackiejhai) April 26, 2018

Read More