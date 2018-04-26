Breaking News

Loretta Cusack-Doyle: What judo can teach us about life

By Loretta Cusack-Doyle, for CNN

Updated 5:34 AM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

A gold medalist at the 2017 European Open, Flicker first got into judo when his father took him to a martial arts center. &quot;I think the most obvious value people can take from judo and apply to their lives is respect,&quot; the former world No. 1 told CNN during the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/12/sport/paris-grand-slam-judo-abe-bilodid-krpalek-agbegnenou-deguchi/index.html&quot;&gt;2018 Paris Grand Slam&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Before a fight, you give a bow to your opponent. Then you fight like you want to eat each other, but at the end of the fight you shake hands and bow again. Other sports could learn from that.&quot;
Tal Flicker, IsraelA gold medalist at the 2017 European Open, Flicker first got into judo when his father took him to a martial arts center. "I think the most obvious value people can take from judo and apply to their lives is respect," the former world No. 1 told CNN during the 2018 Paris Grand Slam. "Before a fight, you give a bow to your opponent. Then you fight like you want to eat each other, but at the end of the fight you shake hands and bow again. Other sports could learn from that."
In Japan, where judo is more than just a sport, Inoue is no ordinary athlete. Essentially unbeatable between 1999 and 2003, the half-heavyweight judoka won three world titles and Olympic gold, placing him among the greatest of all time. &quot;There is the competition, but there is something far bigger behind this,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/02/sport/kosei-inoue-judo-japan-supercoach-interview/index.html&quot;&gt;Inoue&lt;/a&gt;, now head coach of Japan, told CNN. &quot;By practicing judo every day, it really helps you win in life in general. In judo, you always get thrown and you always have to stand up. It&#39;s very similar to life itself.&quot;
Kosei Inoue, JapanIn Japan, where judo is more than just a sport, Inoue is no ordinary athlete. Essentially unbeatable between 1999 and 2003, the half-heavyweight judoka won three world titles and Olympic gold, placing him among the greatest of all time. "There is the competition, but there is something far bigger behind this," Inoue, now head coach of Japan, told CNN. "By practicing judo every day, it really helps you win in life in general. In judo, you always get thrown and you always have to stand up. It's very similar to life itself."
To face &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/21/sport/teddy-riner-2017-world-judo-championships/index.html&quot;&gt;Riner&lt;/a&gt; in a competitive environment is to try and move a mountain. Standing over two meters tall, weighing in at around 300 pounds, the Frenchman possesses an aura of invincibility few can match in the history of sport. The numbers speak for themselves. Riner has reigned supreme for approaching a decade, winning over 130 consecutive matches on his way to securing a record 10 world titles. Riner&#39;s mantra is &quot;aggressive on the mat, a gentleman off it.&quot; As the 29-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/21/sport/teddy-riner-2017-world-judo-championships/index.html&quot;&gt;tells CNN:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;When you go on the tatami, this is the fight; when you exit off the tatami you are back to being a gentleman.&quot;
Teddy Riner, FranceTo face Riner in a competitive environment is to try and move a mountain. Standing over two meters tall, weighing in at around 300 pounds, the Frenchman possesses an aura of invincibility few can match in the history of sport. The numbers speak for themselves. Riner has reigned supreme for approaching a decade, winning over 130 consecutive matches on his way to securing a record 10 world titles. Riner's mantra is "aggressive on the mat, a gentleman off it." As the 29-year-old tells CNN: "When you go on the tatami, this is the fight; when you exit off the tatami you are back to being a gentleman."
When Kelmendi fights, an entire nation stands still. The 26-year-old is more than just a talented judoka -- she&#39;s Kosovo&#39;s biggest sporting icon. Her face adorns billboards all over her home city of Peja, where locals speak in hushed tones about their country&#39;s first ever Olympic champion. Her legacy is equally unmistakable, with a new generation of Kosovar stars emerging in her wake. &quot;Through judo I became somebody,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/03/08/sport/legends-of-judo-majlinda-kelmendi-kosovo-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;Kelmendi&lt;/a&gt; told CNN ahead of Rio 2016. &quot;I don&#39;t do it because of money, I don&#39;t do it because I wanted to get famous. I do judo because I feel it, I love it -- it makes me feel good, makes me feel special.&quot;
Majlinda Kelmendi, KosovoWhen Kelmendi fights, an entire nation stands still. The 26-year-old is more than just a talented judoka -- she's Kosovo's biggest sporting icon. Her face adorns billboards all over her home city of Peja, where locals speak in hushed tones about their country's first ever Olympic champion. Her legacy is equally unmistakable, with a new generation of Kosovar stars emerging in her wake. "Through judo I became somebody," Kelmendi told CNN ahead of Rio 2016. "I don't do it because of money, I don't do it because I wanted to get famous. I do judo because I feel it, I love it -- it makes me feel good, makes me feel special."
Tens of thousands flocked to Lipno Lake to welcome the Czech Republic&#39;s Olympic heroes in the aftermath of Rio 2016 -- among which stood their country&#39;s first ever judo gold medalist,&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/22/sport/lukas-krpalek-czech-judo-teddy-riner-paris-grand-slam/index.html&quot;&gt; Krpalek.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Judo is something completely different to any other sport,&quot; the heavyweight world and Olympic champion told CNN in Prague. &quot;Judo educates children from a young age to respect the elders, to respect the opponent, to somehow respect humanity itself. This is something I like a lot and I am glad this is observed, be it locally or at worldwide tournaments.&quot;
Lukas Krpalek, Czech RepublicTens of thousands flocked to Lipno Lake to welcome the Czech Republic's Olympic heroes in the aftermath of Rio 2016 -- among which stood their country's first ever judo gold medalist, Krpalek. "Judo is something completely different to any other sport," the heavyweight world and Olympic champion told CNN in Prague. "Judo educates children from a young age to respect the elders, to respect the opponent, to somehow respect humanity itself. This is something I like a lot and I am glad this is observed, be it locally or at worldwide tournaments."
Harrison is a two-time Olympic champion who, at London 2012, became the sport&#39;s first American Olympic gold medalist. Four years later, in Rio, she retained her title. &quot;Judo saved my life,&quot; Harrison wrote in &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/21/sport/kayla-harrison-judo-world-championships-budapest/index.html&quot;&gt;an exclusive CNN Sport column&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;The sport gave me a goal, gave me something to wake up for. If I didn&#39;t have that when I was a teenager, I might not even be here.&quot;
Kayla Harrison, USHarrison is a two-time Olympic champion who, at London 2012, became the sport's first American Olympic gold medalist. Four years later, in Rio, she retained her title. "Judo saved my life," Harrison wrote in an exclusive CNN Sport column. "The sport gave me a goal, gave me something to wake up for. If I didn't have that when I was a teenager, I might not even be here."
&quot;Today, in this fragile world, Judo gives us hope to overcome the obstacles of political tension, animosity and discrimination,&quot; heavyweight legend &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/24/sport/legends-of-judo-yasuhiro-yamashita-ajjf-japan-teddy-riner/index.html&quot;&gt;Yamashita&lt;/a&gt;, who retired unbeaten in 203 consecutive bouts, told CNN. &quot;By practicing Judo, people learn the core values of respect and above all, on the tatami there is no border nor religion. Judo is a bridge that connects the world&#39;s people, cultures and countries.&quot;
Yasuhiro Yamashita, Japan"Today, in this fragile world, Judo gives us hope to overcome the obstacles of political tension, animosity and discrimination," heavyweight legend Yamashita, who retired unbeaten in 203 consecutive bouts, told CNN. "By practicing Judo, people learn the core values of respect and above all, on the tatami there is no border nor religion. Judo is a bridge that connects the world's people, cultures and countries."
She may stand at only 1.46 meters tall, but Japan&#39;s Ryoko Tani is widely considered to be the best female judoka of all time. Bursting onto the international scene aged 15, the Japanese star went on to dominate the extra-lightweight category (-48kg) for two decades. Tani is the first female judoka in history to compete at five Olympic games and the only one to walk away with a medal on every occasion. She went a remarkable 12 years unbeaten at international level, winning every major competition she entered from the end of 1996 to 2008. &quot;Through judo I traveled to many cities and countries, and I&#39;ve seen the power of sport,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/29/sport/legends-of-judo-ryoko-tani-tamura-japan-greatest-ever/index.html&quot;&gt;Tani&lt;/a&gt; told CNN. &quot;I have realized that sport is a backbone in the structure of governments around the world.&quot;
Ryoko Tani, JapanShe may stand at only 1.46 meters tall, but Japan's Ryoko Tani is widely considered to be the best female judoka of all time. Bursting onto the international scene aged 15, the Japanese star went on to dominate the extra-lightweight category (-48kg) for two decades. Tani is the first female judoka in history to compete at five Olympic games and the only one to walk away with a medal on every occasion. She went a remarkable 12 years unbeaten at international level, winning every major competition she entered from the end of 1996 to 2008. "Through judo I traveled to many cities and countries, and I've seen the power of sport," Tani told CNN. "I have realized that sport is a backbone in the structure of governments around the world."
Siblings &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/03/29/sport/uta-abe-hifumi-japan-tokyo-olympics-2020-grand-slam-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;Hifumi and Uta Abe&lt;/a&gt; have lost just once since 2016 and look destined to become the stars of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Already a dominant force in the the U52kg division, it is easy to forget that Uta, at 17, is still a high school student. &quot;Judo is hard; however, it&#39;s all worth it when you throw your opponent and win,&quot; she told CNN Sport, calling the discipline &quot;unique in the way it brings people together.&quot;
Uta Abe, JapanSiblings Hifumi and Uta Abe have lost just once since 2016 and look destined to become the stars of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Already a dominant force in the the U52kg division, it is easy to forget that Uta, at 17, is still a high school student. "Judo is hard; however, it's all worth it when you throw your opponent and win," she told CNN Sport, calling the discipline "unique in the way it brings people together."
With victory in the -93kg division back in 1975, Rouge became the first ever judo world champion from France. &quot;The life of a champion is more important than his results,&quot; Rouge, now president of the French Judo Federation, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/03/02/sport/judo-france-jean-luc-rouge/index.html&quot;&gt;told CNN. &quot;&lt;/a&gt;Teddy Riner is 10-time world champion. Maybe it will be 12, or 14. That is not the most important thing: Teddy Riner is an image of the people.&quot;
Jean-Luc RougeWith victory in the -93kg division back in 1975, Rouge became the first ever judo world champion from France. "The life of a champion is more important than his results," Rouge, now president of the French Judo Federation, told CNN. "Teddy Riner is 10-time world champion. Maybe it will be 12, or 14. That is not the most important thing: Teddy Riner is an image of the people."
Having grown up amid the five-year civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Misenga sought asylum — without a passport, money or food — in Brazil after the 2013 World Championships in Rio. Three years later, he competed at the Olympics in the same city. &quot;My life really changed after the Olympics,&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/21/sport/popole-misenga-refugee-judoka-rio-judo-world-championships/index.html&quot;&gt; Misenga&lt;/a&gt;, a member of the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/08/sport/olympic-refugee-team-where-are-they-now-mardini-misenga-pur-biel-lokoro-nathike-loroupe-rio-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Rio 2016 Refugee Olympic Team&lt;/a&gt; (ROT), told CNN. &quot;I have a good life now. I don&#39;t need to worry every day if I can feed my family.&quot;
Popole Misenga, ROTHaving grown up amid the five-year civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Misenga sought asylum — without a passport, money or food — in Brazil after the 2013 World Championships in Rio. Three years later, he competed at the Olympics in the same city. "My life really changed after the Olympics," Misenga, a member of the Rio 2016 Refugee Olympic Team (ROT), told CNN. "I have a good life now. I don't need to worry every day if I can feed my family."
A Team USA athlete at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/15/sport/toni-geiger-combat-kids-exercise-health/index.html&quot;&gt;Geiger&lt;/a&gt; is using the life lessons and &quot;moral code&quot; judo taught her to educate a younger generation. &quot;More children are leaving sport than ever before,&quot; she told CNN. &quot;Our mission is to inspire as many children as humanly possible to believe in themselves through sport and physical activity.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Toni Geiger, USA Team USA athlete at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships, Geiger is using the life lessons and "moral code" judo taught her to educate a younger generation. "More children are leaving sport than ever before," she told CNN. "Our mission is to inspire as many children as humanly possible to believe in themselves through sport and physical activity."
Three years ago the eyesight of one of Britain&#39;s top judo talents was &quot;perfect.&quot; Then he discovered he&#39;d developed a rare condition called Keratoconus, which affects the cornea of the eye, impairing the ability to focus properly. His symptoms were mild at first but got progressively worse. &quot;Judo means everything to me. It has brought me back from somewhere where I had nowhere to turn,&quot; says&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/30/sport/judo-brothers-elliot-stewart-max-stewart/index.html&quot;&gt; Stewart,&lt;/a&gt; who now wants to compete in the visually impaired -90kg weight category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Elliot Stewart, Great BritainThree years ago the eyesight of one of Britain's top judo talents was "perfect." Then he discovered he'd developed a rare condition called Keratoconus, which affects the cornea of the eye, impairing the ability to focus properly. His symptoms were mild at first but got progressively worse. "Judo means everything to me. It has brought me back from somewhere where I had nowhere to turn," says Stewart, who now wants to compete in the visually impaired -90kg weight category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
A national champion in all age categories, Margelidon proved his credentials on the international stage with a silver medal at the 2017 Tokyo Grand Slam. &quot;I started judo at the age of six. It was a way to express all the energy I had when I was a kid,&quot; the lightweight judoka told CNN. &quot;They teach you about respect and fair play. It&#39;s really a moral sport, not only a sport to win medals. I would tell people that it&#39;s a good thing to try.&quot;
Arthur Margelidon, CanadaA national champion in all age categories, Margelidon proved his credentials on the international stage with a silver medal at the 2017 Tokyo Grand Slam. "I started judo at the age of six. It was a way to express all the energy I had when I was a kid," the lightweight judoka told CNN. "They teach you about respect and fair play. It's really a moral sport, not only a sport to win medals. I would tell people that it's a good thing to try."
Another lightweight judoka, Turner (R), got involved in the sport through an after-school program because his mother thought it would keep him out of trouble. &quot;It&#39;s given me discipline and a chance to travel the world,&quot; the American, a bronze medalist in the 2017 Cancun Grand Prix told CNN. &quot;If your life is going down the wrong path, judo is definitely something you should give a try. It&#39;s the best way to channel your energy and find yourself.&quot;
Alexander Turner, USAnother lightweight judoka, Turner (R), got involved in the sport through an after-school program because his mother thought it would keep him out of trouble. "It's given me discipline and a chance to travel the world," the American, a bronze medalist in the 2017 Cancun Grand Prix told CNN. "If your life is going down the wrong path, judo is definitely something you should give a try. It's the best way to channel your energy and find yourself."
Loretta Cusack-Doyle has been actively involved in judo for over 40 years. Crowned world champion in 1982, the eighth-dan judoka today spends her time coaching and commentating around the world.

(CNN)When I started judo aged 10, I was hyperactive, dyslexic and found achieving at school very difficult.

I was exasperated with trying to learn, and I felt I was not only a menace to my family but also unable to channel my energies.
Too small to compete at first, I was made to sit on the sidelines for something like six months watching -- totally frustrated that I wasn't able to get out there.
Judo gave me that release, and it gave me that confidence to say I was good at something. Some 44 years later, that feeling has stuck with me.
    After decades on the mat, Cusack- Doyle is now a commentator for the European Judo Union.
    After decades on the mat, Cusack- Doyle is now a commentator for the European Judo Union.
    'An education in life'

    Three years in, I started competing for Great Britain. I found that both at school and competing, judo was giving me more and more confidence. It was also giving me an education in life.
    These life skills of interacting with other boys and girls of my age, learning about other countries, traveling the world. It just gave me something different, even down to learning a new language, which was Japanese.
    Judo for hope in Johannesburg
    You learn Japanese because your sport is Japanese, and all these words -- from Hajime to Ippon -- were giving me something more and something extra to what my friends at school had.
    Those memories stayed with me.
    The reason I started teaching judo, and the reason I continue to teach, is for the values it gave me -- confidence, discipline and respect -- not only for myself, but the people around me as well.
    It gave me those life tools to be able to encourage others, and myself, to go on and achieve more in life.
    How has judo shaped your life? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page

    A positive mindset

    You hear a lot of people in sport saying, "I did a bit of that, I tried and I didn't think I was very good so I stopped."
    For me, I learned the tools to say, "Well, if you're not good enough, just keep trying."
    As long as you put the work in, you'll achieve something. Instead of saying, "Oh, I don't know" or "maybe," you turn around and start saying, "Yes, of course, I will" or "I will be better" or "I am good."
    Ryoko Tani: The greatest female judoka ever
    Those positive values, instilled at an early age, helped me in adulthood as well.
    Now I pass them on in my teaching. It's so rewarding because I see some children that come in to my classes and they won't even give you eye contact.
    They look away, they're very shy, they're withdrawn. They're often just three of four years old, still hanging behind their mother or father as they walk through that door. They're terrified.
    But I just say to their parents,"It's OK, let them sit there and watch."
    Born into a life of judo, International Judo Federation photographer Jack Willingham goes through his work, picking out his favorite images and explaining why he loves the sport.
    &quot;I have been a judo fan all my life,&quot; says Willingham. &quot;I was a volunteer at the Athens 2004 Olympics in the judo and watched Ilias Iliadis win Olympic gold at 17 years old (I was 16 at the time). So for me, it has been amazing to be able to document the ups and downs of his career so closely. He is one of the most spectacular judokas, when he&#39;s on the mat something extraordinary invariably happens! He is also one of my favorite judoka of all time. I have two shots of him that I particularly like. This is at the 2011 World Championships in Paris, which he would go on to win to become a double world champion. In the semifinal against one of his great rivals Kiril Denisov, he threw with this incredible Ura Nage for ippon to put him into the final.&quot;
    Ilias Iliadis vs. Kiril Denisov"I have been a judo fan all my life," says Willingham. "I was a volunteer at the Athens 2004 Olympics in the judo and watched Ilias Iliadis win Olympic gold at 17 years old (I was 16 at the time). So for me, it has been amazing to be able to document the ups and downs of his career so closely. He is one of the most spectacular judokas, when he's on the mat something extraordinary invariably happens! He is also one of my favorite judoka of all time. I have two shots of him that I particularly like. This is at the 2011 World Championships in Paris, which he would go on to win to become a double world champion. In the semifinal against one of his great rivals Kiril Denisov, he threw with this incredible Ura Nage for ippon to put him into the final."
    &quot;Not such an historic moment, but one of my favorite action shots ever. Both men clear of the mat, in mid air, this is Iliadis throwing Noel Van T End with Uchi Mata to win the 2014 Dusseldorf Grand Prix.&quot;
    Ilias Iliadis vs. Noel Van T End "Not such an historic moment, but one of my favorite action shots ever. Both men clear of the mat, in mid air, this is Iliadis throwing Noel Van T End with Uchi Mata to win the 2014 Dusseldorf Grand Prix."
    Maljinda Kelmendi has been one of the most dominant judokas on the planet over the last four years,&quot; says Willingham. &quot;This is partly thanks to the efforts of the International Judo Federation and its president Marius Vizer, who recognized Kosovo as a nation on the judo circuit. The International Olympic Committee accepted Kosovo into the Games in time for Rio 2016, allowing her to become the first ever Olympic gold medalist from that country. This shot is her leaving the tatami after the Olympic final, completely overcome with emotion, her coach Driton Kuka in the background, also with tears in his eyes.&quot;
    Maljinda KelmendiMaljinda Kelmendi has been one of the most dominant judokas on the planet over the last four years," says Willingham. "This is partly thanks to the efforts of the International Judo Federation and its president Marius Vizer, who recognized Kosovo as a nation on the judo circuit. The International Olympic Committee accepted Kosovo into the Games in time for Rio 2016, allowing her to become the first ever Olympic gold medalist from that country. This shot is her leaving the tatami after the Olympic final, completely overcome with emotion, her coach Driton Kuka in the background, also with tears in his eyes."
    &quot;The second shot I am proud of as it&#39;s IOC president Thomas Bach awarding Kelmendi her medal. Once again it&#39;s historic, but I also took a risk and snuck around to the side to see both of their faces and managed to find a gap between two of the medal hostesses to get the exact shot I wanted. This also meant I&#39;m sure I&#39;m the only person in the world with this image!&quot;
    Maljinda Kelmendi and Thomas Bach"The second shot I am proud of as it's IOC president Thomas Bach awarding Kelmendi her medal. Once again it's historic, but I also took a risk and snuck around to the side to see both of their faces and managed to find a gap between two of the medal hostesses to get the exact shot I wanted. This also meant I'm sure I'm the only person in the world with this image!"
    Hailing from Cidade de Deus -- featured in the award-winning film the City of God -- Rafaela Silva is another judoka that boasts an amazing story. Here she is celebrating becoming world champion in Rio in 2013.
    Rafaela Silva Hailing from Cidade de Deus -- featured in the award-winning film the City of God -- Rafaela Silva is another judoka that boasts an amazing story. Here she is celebrating becoming world champion in Rio in 2013.
    &quot;This is effectively the same shot as the previous one, when she won Brazil&#39;s first gold medal at the Rio Olympics! Although not quite the same angle, I loved the symmetry.&quot;
    Rafaela Silva "This is effectively the same shot as the previous one, when she won Brazil's first gold medal at the Rio Olympics! Although not quite the same angle, I loved the symmetry."
    &quot;I have a great friendship with Kayla Harrison, so for her to pick me out and strike a pose as she won her second Olympic title in Rio was really cool. She&#39;s a great character, and probably the most determined and mentally tough athlete I&#39;ve come across.&quot;
    Kayla Harrison"I have a great friendship with Kayla Harrison, so for her to pick me out and strike a pose as she won her second Olympic title in Rio was really cool. She's a great character, and probably the most determined and mentally tough athlete I've come across."
    This image is in because I love working in Paris. The iconic Bercy Stadium (as it was called then) has the best public, atmosphere and energy of any tournament in the world. This picture is France&#39;s David Larose celebrating after winning the Paris Grand Slam in 2013. I love the story it tells: Larose ecstatic standing over a distraught Davaadorj Tumurkhuleg, the scoreboard reading ippon and the crowd going mad.
    David LaroseThis image is in because I love working in Paris. The iconic Bercy Stadium (as it was called then) has the best public, atmosphere and energy of any tournament in the world. This picture is France's David Larose celebrating after winning the Paris Grand Slam in 2013. I love the story it tells: Larose ecstatic standing over a distraught Davaadorj Tumurkhuleg, the scoreboard reading ippon and the crowd going mad.
    &quot;This throw from the -90kg final of the 2012 Tokyo Grand Slam final by former world champion Lee Kyu Won against Masashi Nishiyama to me really shows how much drive with the legs Lee needs to finish the throw off. I love the expression on his face, I love the flailing arms of Nishiyama trying to scramble to avoid the inevitable, there&#39;s so much in this one. It is one my favorites on image alone but, for me, it holds a special place in my heart because 2012 was the first time I had ever been to Japan, the home of judo, and it was my first visit to the legendary Tokyo Grand Slam. So to come away with such a great shot made it all the more special.&quot;
    Lee Kyu Won vs. Masashi Nishiyama"This throw from the -90kg final of the 2012 Tokyo Grand Slam final by former world champion Lee Kyu Won against Masashi Nishiyama to me really shows how much drive with the legs Lee needs to finish the throw off. I love the expression on his face, I love the flailing arms of Nishiyama trying to scramble to avoid the inevitable, there's so much in this one. It is one my favorites on image alone but, for me, it holds a special place in my heart because 2012 was the first time I had ever been to Japan, the home of judo, and it was my first visit to the legendary Tokyo Grand Slam. So to come away with such a great shot made it all the more special."
    &quot;This is a portrait of Olympic and double world champion Kaori Matsumoto. One of the most feared athletes in women&#39;s judo, her nickname is the assassin. This is her waiting to come out to fight in the Tokyo Grand Slam final. I love the intensity and the focus this image portrays.&quot;
    Kaori Matsumoto"This is a portrait of Olympic and double world champion Kaori Matsumoto. One of the most feared athletes in women's judo, her nickname is the assassin. This is her waiting to come out to fight in the Tokyo Grand Slam final. I love the intensity and the focus this image portrays."
    Shohei Ono is now an Olympic and double world champion at -73kg. But in 2013, he had none of those titles. This is him throwing France&#39;s Ugo Legrand for ippon in the 2013 World Championship final to become world champion for the first time. If I could choose only one picture to define my career, it would be this. Legrand is so perfectly vertical, which you rarely see in judo... let alone in a world championship final. This was the birth of a legend.
    Shohei OnoShohei Ono is now an Olympic and double world champion at -73kg. But in 2013, he had none of those titles. This is him throwing France's Ugo Legrand for ippon in the 2013 World Championship final to become world champion for the first time. If I could choose only one picture to define my career, it would be this. Legrand is so perfectly vertical, which you rarely see in judo... let alone in a world championship final. This was the birth of a legend.
    &quot;This shot is in for a number of reasons. Teddy Riner is now unquestionably the greatest judoka of all time. Double Olympic and nine-time world champion (he&#39;s going for his tenth in November), so he had to be in my list for that. This is also in Paris, in front of his home crowd at the Grand Slam. It&#39;s a massive Uchi Mata (one of judo&#39;s classical techniques) and it&#39;s not all that often you see the men in the +100kg (some of them upwards of 150kg) launched so high and with such precision.&quot;
    Teddy Riner "This shot is in for a number of reasons. Teddy Riner is now unquestionably the greatest judoka of all time. Double Olympic and nine-time world champion (he's going for his tenth in November), so he had to be in my list for that. This is also in Paris, in front of his home crowd at the Grand Slam. It's a massive Uchi Mata (one of judo's classical techniques) and it's not all that often you see the men in the +100kg (some of them upwards of 150kg) launched so high and with such precision."
    Before you know it, they're creeping on the mat. Before you know it, they're talking to you. And the next thing, they're actually showing you. And then next thing, they're actually telling you.
    Very quickly they're an expert and they say, "I know what I'm doing."
    Then you've got the other extreme of a child that walks through that door with behavior problems, perhaps hyperactive like myself all those years ago.
    It's channeling that possible aggression or harnessing those behaviors into something that makes them very positive.
    Sometimes they come to it having struggled on the sports field. Soon they become very very confident children, they become achievers.
    Kosei Inoue: &#39;The battle will always continue&#39;
    Humility

    Whatever size, whatever age, whatever ability or whatever disability you've got, you can do judo.
    And those sorts of steps of building a child up to be creative and confident within themselves, for me, are so valuable and so rewarding.
    Anton Geesink: The man who changed judo
    I teach in an underprivileged area. For me, the reason I set up in schools was to keep children there. As soon as they left school, they were out on the street, they were up to no good. Some of them went home to an environment that either didn't have family waiting for them, or their parents were afflicted by drugs and drink.
    Cusack Doyle with judo giant, Teddy Riner.
    Cusack Doyle with judo giant, Teddy Riner.
    It was a poor environment. By keeping them in school and giving them something very productive that would build their self-esteem -- it was so much better than just saying, "Off you go, see you tomorrow."
    Visit CNN.com/judo for more news and features
    It made such a difference to anti-bullying campaigns in schools. As a judoka, the moral code means you support that. You protect others, even if they aren't in judo. You look after everybody else.
    At the end of the day you find a lot of judoka that are very humble.
    They're very humble people because of the discipline that has been instilled right from an early age.