(CNN) Dutch sprinter Fanny Blankers-Koen, who would have turned 100 on Thursday, has been honored with a Google Doodle.

She stands alone as the first and only woman to have won four athletics gold medals at a single Olympics, in London in 1948.

Blankers-Koen could easily have collected even more, but for a rule preventing female athletes from participating in more than three individual events.

Today marks the centenary of legendary Dutch athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen (1918-2004). Olympic hero who blazed a trail for women athletes is honoured with Google Doodle on her 100th birthday! pic.twitter.com/dNkcafPXaS — The Female Lead (@female_lead) April 26, 2018

As a consequence, she limited herself to the track, winning the 100 meters, 200 meters, 80 meters hurdles and in the 4x100 meters relay. But she also held world records in the long jump and high jump at the time.

Blankers-Koen streaks ahead in the 80m hurdles at the London 1948 Olympic Games -- an event she went on to win in record time.

More incredible still, Blankers-Koen -- nicknamed the "Flying Housewife" -- achieved all this at the age of 30 while pregnant with her third child.

