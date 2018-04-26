Story highlights New rules introduced for an athlete with Differences of Sexual Development

Athletes will have to reduce and maintain testosterone levels

Rules apply to females running from 400m to the mile

(CNN) Caster Semenya's middle distance dominance in women's track and field could come to an end as new eligibility regulations mean the South African will have to reduce her natural hormone levels if she is to be allowed to compete at Olympics and world championships.

Athletics' world governing body, the IAAF, announced Thursday a separate classification for athletes of Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) which will require those, such as Semenya, to reduce their blood testosterone levels -- and maintain those levels -- if they want to compete internationally.

The new regulations, unanimously agreed by the IAAF, will cover events from 400m to the mile and come into effect from November 1, 2018.

DSD athletes will have to reduce their blood testosterone level to below 5nmol/L for a continuous period of at least six months and must maintain those levels continuously for the rest of their athletic career.

Female athletes who want to take part in international events but do not lower their testosterone levels will be allowed to compete against men.

Read More