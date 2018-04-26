Trump to visit United Kingdom in July

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will visit the United Kingdom in July, the White House and Downing Street announced on Thursday, finally concluding a months-long back-and-forth over when Trump would at last visit America's closest ally.

"The President of the United States will visit the UK on 13 July. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

At the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the trip during a briefing with the children of reporters who were visiting for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

"That's pretty exciting news around here, which we're all happy about," she said.

The trip will not constitute the "state visit" that Prime Minister Theresa May triumphantly announced more than a year ago from the White House. The first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration, May had hoped the high honor -- extended directly from Queen Elizabeth II herself -- would help solidify the US-UK "special relationship" at a moment of uncertainty.

