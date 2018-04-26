Washington (CNN) The Trump administration announced on Thursday an end to a protected status for roughly 9,000 Nepalese immigrants that has been in place since a devastating 2015 earthquake -- a move that could force many to choose between returning to their still-recovering home country or living in the shadows in the US.

Thursday's announcement by the Department of Homeland Security continues the administration's effort to substantially curtail the use of temporary protected status, a system designed to allow immigrants to stay legally in the US rather than send them home while their country is ravaged by crises.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said recipients of those protections will have one year to either prepare to leave the US or find other means to stay before the protections expire.

The announcement said the government's review concluded that "the disruption of living conditions in Nepal from the April 2015 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks ... have decreased to a degree that they should no longer be regarded as substantial, and Nepal can now adequately manage the return of its nationals."

Temporary protected status grants nationals of certain countries living in the US the ability to work and protection from deportation. TPS is designed for countries experiencing dire circumstances, such as war, natural disasters or epidemics.