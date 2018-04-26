Washington (CNN) Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth returned to the Senate floor with her newborn baby Thursday to cast a vote -- most notably on a day that coincides with Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

The Illinois Democrat visited to cast her vote on Mike Pompeo for secretary of state. The vote was 57-42, and Duckworth was among those nos.

The senator, who's been on unofficial maternity leave, gave birth to her second child, Maile Pearl, earlier this month.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois holds two United States Capitol Police baby stickers that were given to her for Take Your Child to Work Day.

When she came onto the Senate floor, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina was the first to rush over and leaned pretty intensely to smile at the baby.

Duckworth carried her newborn in a black baby carrier with a US Capitol Police sticker on it. Every child who visited the US Capitol for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day received the sticker from Capitol Police.

