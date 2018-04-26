Stormy Daniels' lawyer pushes back on Cohen's 'blanket' Fifth Amendment claims

(CNN) The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels argued Thursday that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer's "blanket claims" for Fifth Amendment protections are "expressly prohibited by law," according to a federal court filing in California.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is responding to Trump attorney Michael Cohen's request Wednesday to plead his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in the Daniels lawsuit over her alleged affair with Trump because of the ongoing criminal investigation he faces in New York.

Cohen's request was an attempt to stop a lawsuit over a hush agreement he made with Daniels over the alleged 2006 encounter with Trump.

Cohen told the California court earlier this week that the FBI seized electronic devices and records related to his hush payment to Clifford in raids earlier this month.

In his response, Avenatti wrote that Cohen's lawyers "offer a skeletal declaration from Michael Cohen asserting an across-the-board, blanket refusal to answer any questions.

