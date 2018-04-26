Washington (CNN) One thing jumps out about the field of serious Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump in 2020: almost all of them are US Senators.

But history shows some of those big names -- such as Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris -- may face an uphill climb from the Senate to the West Wing.

Over the last two and a half centuries of American politics, sitting members of the US Senate have not fared well in presidential elections. Only three Presidents have ever been elected from their seat in the Senate: Warren Harding, John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama.

Three of the last five presidential losers -- John McCain, John Kerry and Bob Dole -- all tried (and failed) to move to the Oval Office from the Senate chamber. And we saw in the 2016 Republican primary that a slew of Senators -- Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul -- couldn't win their party's nomination.

"The skills traditionally associated with US Senators (and I say traditionally for a reason) do not translate to presidential campaigns well or easily," explained Anita Dunn, a top aide to Obama's campaign in 2008, in an email to CNN. "Senators, by and large, aren't executive types who have managed large organizations. A modern Presidential campaign is a billion-dollar business built in a very short period time."

Read More