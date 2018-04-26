When kids take over the White House press briefing

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders treated the reporters at Thursday's press briefing like children. Because they were -- it was Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House.

"It's great to see so many of you filling in for your parents today," Sanders said to the crowd gathered.

They raised their hands, while their small legs dangled off the blue chairs. They squirmed and stood up and down and waved wildly to catch the press secretary's attention. They asked about the President's favorite candy (pink and red Starburst), his favorite animal ("probably an elephant").

All the while, their parents stood on the sidelines (no seats for the grown-ups) during the event that served as the daily briefing.

And some of the kids did their homework, peppering Sanders with tough questions: "How can you make our schools better?" "Does the President still trust Ronny Jackson?"

