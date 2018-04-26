Deputy US marshals on Rosenstein security team save woman after fentanyl overdose

(CNN) Last year, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein traveled to China to press leaders on the country's export of the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl to the United States.

Days ago, two members of his security detail were confronted with the danger of the drug in a Chicago hotel hallway.

The two deputy US marshals, in Chicago in advance of a speech Rosenstein gave there on Thursday, were returning from the hotel gym when they came across a young woman unconscious on the floor outside of an elevator. The woman wasn't breathing, and her face and lips had turned blue.

"They did not know it at the time, but she had overdosed on a deadly poison known as fentanyl," Rosenstein said in the speech to a gathering of defense attorneys.

Tony Manson, a deputy US marshal on the deputy attorney general's security detail, performed CPR on an unconscious woman who had overdosed on fentanyl days ago.

Deputy US Marshal Chris Carson serves with Manson on the detail and called for help when they found the woman on the floor of a Chicago hotel. The deputy marshals were there in advance of a speech by the deputy attorney general.

