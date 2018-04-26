(CNN) Scott Pruitt is set to face tough questions Thursday when he goes before two House committees amid a string of controversies surrounding his tenure as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The embattled administrator will testify in what one Republican lawmaker predicted as "highly charged" hearings with the House Appropriations Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Cole said he told Pruitt to talk to the chairman of the committee and call individual members -- Republican and Democrat -- ahead of time. "Give them an opportunity to ask any questions they want and say 'I want to be prepared to answer anything you want to address.' I just think that puts you in a stronger position, but I have no idea whether he's done that or not," Cole added.

When asked about Pruitt opting out of a briefing by aides familiar with the committee's concerns, Cole said it was Pruitt's judgment to make. "But if you work for the President of the United States, it's usually a wise thing to listen to his direct employees."

So far at least four House Republicans have called for Pruitt to resign, though none of them sit on either committee that will question Pruitt on Thursday. Still, anticipating questions from Democrats, Cole said one could "expect a pretty highly charged hearing."

The number three House Republican, who sits on one of the panels that will question Pruitt, praised his tenure at the agency to reporters on Wednesday.

"Frankly I think Scott Pruitt has done a great job of reinstating sanity in the rulemaking and regulating process at EPA," Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican and the House Majority Whip, said. He added that the agency had "gone rogue" under the previous administration, maintaining "EPA had literally become an American job destruction agency under Barack Obama and carried out an agenda that wasn't even passed under law when Nancy Pelosi was speaker and Harry Reid had a majority in the Senate."

When asked to comment on how Pruitt plans to prepare for questions about ethics issues, Jahan Wilcox, a spokesman for the EPA said in a statement that hearings "are an opportunity to reiterate the accomplishments of President Trump's EPA, which includes: working to repeal Obama's Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States, providing regulatory certainty, and declaring a war on lead - all while returning to Reagan-era staffing levels."

One top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Kathy Castor, cosponsored a resolution calling for Pruitt's resignation that was signed by 170 Democratic members and senators. And several of the committee's Democrats plan to hold a news conference right before Thursday morning's hearings to highlight their concerns.

Rep. Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said he expects Democrats will ask "a whole lot of interesting questions" but predicted less fireworks from the other side of the aisle.

"I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for my Republican colleagues to ask Mr. Pruitt about any of his ethics issues," Crowley said at a news conference.

"His ethics lapses," interjected Rep. Linda Sanchez, vice chair of the caucus.

Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican and senior member of the appropriations committee, agreed that Pruitt will face aggressive questioning from Democrats but admitted he also has some concerns, particularly involving Pruitt's expensive plans for a "cone of silence" area at EPA headquarters, joking it was something out of an old TV show called "Get Smart" that featured odd gadgets. "It's a little weird," Simpson said. "But maybe he'd got a good reason."

Simpson echoed Cole's advice that Pruitt should listen to administration officials who offered to help prepare him for his public testimony.

"I would think if the White House called, you'd always seek their advice," he said. "Whether you take it or not, at least seek their input."

Multiple White House sources have told CNN this week that the President still backs Pruitt, though all eyes will be on his performance Thursday. At the daily White House briefing, a reporter asked spokeswoman Sarah Sanders why Pruitt still had a job in an administration that promised to "drain the swamp."

"We're evaluating these concerns, and we expect the EPA administrator to answer for them," Sanders said. "And we'll keep you posted."