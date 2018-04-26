Mueller probe's credibility eroding with GOP voters

Washington (CNN) Six in 10 Republican voters now believe special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is unfair, a dramatic 15-point swing over the last six weeks amid escalating attacks from President Donald Trump.

A broad 61% of GOP voters say Mueller's probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election is not being conducted fairly, up from just 46% who said the same in early March, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey released on Thursday.

Only one in four GOP voters, 26%, said they believe Mueller is conducting his investigation fairly, dropping from 36% over the same span. Six months ago, Republicans were essentially evenly split on whether the probe was fair.

Majorities of both Democrats, 79%, and independents, 58%, say they believe Mueller's probe is fair.

The new numbers come about two weeks after investigators with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, operating on information referred from Mueller's investigation, raided the apartment of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to seize documents related to alleged payments to silence women accusing the President of sexual affairs.

Read More