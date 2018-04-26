(CNN) The latest batch of text messages provided to Congress on Thursday between two top FBI employees who have come under scrutiny for criticizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump capture their immediate reactions to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The texts between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, which were reviewed by CNN, show their dismay at the firing of Comey and discussing the prospect of working for Mueller. The texts are also likely to raise new questions for Republicans and allies of Trump who've pointed to their previous anti-Trump texts as exhibit A for political bias at the nation's top law enforcement agency.

"Having a tough time processing tonight, Lis. Feeling a profound sense of loss," Strzok writes to Page a couple days after Comey was fired.

"I feel that same loss. I want to see what the FBI could become under him! His vision of greatness for our strong but flawed organization. I'm angry. Angry and mourning," Page responds.

But there are also likely to be new questions over the texts, as many of them are cryptic and use shorthand that isn't clear.

