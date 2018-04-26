Recovered text messages between FBI officials sent to Congress

(CNN) A batch of recovered text messages exchanged between two top FBI employees who have come under scrutiny for criticizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump were delivered Thursday to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The texts, between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, have captured the attention of certain Republicans and allies of Trump who've raised concerns about political bias at the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Strzok, who led the investigation of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton's private email server as the No. 2 official in the FBI's counterintelligence division, was later involved in opening the investigation into ties between Trump campaign associates and suspected Russian operatives.

He briefly served on special counsel Robert Mueller's team last year, but was removed shortly after the Justice Department inspector general's office stumbled upon the text messages. Page was also on Mueller's team for a short time before returning to the FBI, but she completed her detail before the special counsel's office was made aware of the texts.

The previous sets of texts show Strzok and Page mocking politicians on both sides of the aisle, but their unvarnished disdain for Trump has been repeatedly cited as evidence that the Mueller team is out to get the President.

