Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as Trump's second secretary of state

(CNN) The Senate approved Mike Pompeo's nomination as the next secretary of state on Thursday, installing the former CIA Director as the nation's top diplomat at a time when several high stakes negotiations are underway around the globe.

The vote was 57-42.

Present Republicans approved Pompeo. In addition, independent Sen. Angus King of Maine had also announced his support as have several Democrats: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

President Donald Trump fired his first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a Twitter message in March. He tapped Pompeo, a former Kansas Republican Congressman, to take the job after the two developed a close relationship during his tenure as the chief intelligence officer, during which Pompeo personally delivered the daily briefings at the White House.

Read More