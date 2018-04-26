Trump's pick to be secretary of state to face final Senate vote Thursday

(CNN) The Senate is set to confirm Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State on Thursday, a move that comes after the country's next top diplomat squeaked out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this week.

Republicans are expected to unanimously approve Pompeo. In addition, independent Sen. Angus King of Maine has also announced his support as have several Democrats: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

Pompeo's vote is scheduled for Thursday afternoon just before lawmakers leave Washington for a week-long recess.

Just after Pompeo's vote, the Senate is expected to vote on Richard Grenell to be the next Ambassador to Germany.

