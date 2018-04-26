White House releases photos of Kim Jong Un and Pompeo

Washington (CNN) Not many Americans have shaken the hand of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un but in new photos released on Thursday, newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is doing just that.

They are the first publicly released photos from their clandestine meeting over the Easter weekend.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted out two remarkable photos of Pompeo and Kim, which show the two unsmiling representatives of their country, both in dark suits, firmly gripping the other's hand in an ornate room in an undisclosed part of North Korea.

Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in a photo provided by the White House.

Pompeo made the visit while he was CIA director, before he was confirmed as secretary of state. The Senate confirmed Pompeo Thursday for the top diplomatic position in the United States.

Sanders tweeted on Thursday that Pompeo "will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula."

