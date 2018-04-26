Trump's Fox comments cited in government proposal over Cohen document review

(CNN) Federal prosecutors said Thursday they no longer object to the appointment of an independent person to review materials seized when the FBI raided President Donald Trump's personal attorney earlier this month.

The government cited Trump's comments to Fox News Thursday morning -- the President said the attorney, Michael Cohen, performed a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of legal work -- to argue that the documents are "unlikely to contain voluminous privileged documents."

In a filing before Thursday's court hearing, prosecutors recommended that retired Magistrate Judge Frank Maas and New York lawyer Maura Grossman conduct the initial review for attorney-client privilege rather than have Cohens' attorney's review the filings and then report back to the court how many documents they believe are protected.

Judge Kimba Wood has called a hearing for Thursday to learn where the government is in its process of handing over copies of documents and electronics seized in the raid. She also asked attorneys for Cohen, the Trump Organization and the President to explain how quickly they could review the materials and make claims that some of them are protected. They submitted letters saying they had large legal and forensic teams available to review.

Prosecutors argued their proposal to allow a special master to conduct the initial review and then have the government and other parties battle over a smaller subset of documents that could be privileged would speed up the process and allow the criminal investigation to continue.