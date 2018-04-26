Trump pushes JFK assassination records deadline to 2021

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the public release of the John F. Kennedy assassination files to 2021 on Thursday, prolonging the infamously drawn-out disclosure around the shooting.

Trump's move came on the deadline he imposed last year for the full release of the files -- barring national security and privacy concerns -- after the 25-year-in-the-making deadline imposed by the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act came to pass last October.

"I agree with the Archivist's recommendation that the continued withholdings are necessary to protect against identifiable harm to national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure," Trump said in a presidential memorandum on Thursday.

The memorandum accompanied a release of about 19,000 documents by the National Archives in compliance with the records law and Trump's order last year.

Many of the documents released Thursday contain redactions, and they join the massive trove of Kennedy assassination records that already have been made public.

