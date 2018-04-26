Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan requested the House chaplain resign from his post earlier this month, and several prominent Democratic lawmakers want to know more information as to why the Jesuit priest was asked to step down.

Father Pat Conroy resigned April 15 after he spent nearly seven years praying at the outset of House sessions.

He wrote two versions of his resignation letters, which were both obtained by CNN by a congressional source.

In the first letter, he wrote "as you requested, I hereby offer my resignation..." The second letter didn't include that he was requested to resign. The first letter also said that Ryan should consult with his chief of staff on a resignation date, but the second letter stated his last day would be May 24.

Conroy did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Read More