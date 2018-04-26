Haley blasts Iran over civilian deaths in the Middle East

(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out the Iranian government on Thursday as "the patron and protector" of groups that use civilians as human shields in conflicts throughout the Middle East.

"Groups that Iran has sponsored or supported have perfected the tactic of using human shields," she told the UN Security Council, "and inspired others to do the same."

"Of course, this is part of Iran's overarching efforts to destabilize the region -- efforts that include illegal weapons shipments to Yemen, and invading Israeli air space with armed drones from Syrian territory," she added, blasting the Iranian government as the Trump administration is considering pulling out of an international nuclear agreement with Tehran.

In her remarks, Haley said the use of civilians as human shields in conflict is "a war crime" and an "outrageous practice (...) reaching epic proportions in the region."

She specifically called out ISIS, Hezbollah and Hamas for their actions in Iraq, Lebanon, and Gaza respectively.

