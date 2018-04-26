Son of Guinea's first president charged with forced labor in Texas

Washington (CNN) A Texas couple with deep political connections in the West African country of Guinea was charged Thursday with forced labor after a young woman they allegedly enslaved for more than 16 years managed to escape their home in Southlake with help from neighbors.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure, both 57, allegedly brought the victim from Guinea to Texas in 2000, when she was just 5 years old. She has not been named.

They allegedly then forced the girl to do housework and care for their children, subjecting her to emotional and physical abuse, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Although the victim was close in age to the children, the defendants denied her access to schooling and the other opportunities afforded to their children," the department alleges.

The couple originally hail from Guinea, where Mohamed Toure is an influential figure and son of Guinea's first President, Ahmed Sekou Toure.

