Pruitt backtracks on explanation of privacy booth

(CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told lawmakers on Thursday that the controversial sound proof booth installed his office is not the type used for classified information, contradicting his past justification of the $43,000 purchase.

"This is actually not a SCIF," Pruitt said, using the acronym for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities.

In December, he appeared before the same House Energy and Commerce subcommittee and told the same member of Congress a different story.

"It's a SCIF, what we call a Sensitive Compartmental Information Facility. Is that right?" asked Rep. Diana DeGette, a Colorado Democrat.

"There are -- yes," Pruitt answered.

