Trump airs grievances in revealing Fox interview

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Thursday that his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is representing him with regards to legal matters involving Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Trump.

On Cohen, the President both solidified his link with Cohen on the Stormy Daniels matter and distanced himself from his personal attorney, whom Trump said has overseen "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work. But in the process, the President may have inadvertently boosted the arguments of prosecutors who have said that communications between the two men shouldn't be considered confidential under attorney-client privilege provisions.

"He has a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny, tiny little fraction, but Michael would represent me and represent me on some things. He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. You know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong."

The revelation, which came after Cohen asserted his Fifth Amendment rights in the matter, was just one snippet of a rambling, half-hour long phone interview on "Fox & Friends," during which the President railed against the FBI and his own Justice Department, rehashed issues involving Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign and addressed plans for a summit with the North Korean leader.

The President appeared animated and agitated during much of the interview, which was reminiscent of his frequent phone-in interviews during the 2016 presidential campaign.