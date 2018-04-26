Trump acknowledges that Cohen represented him in Daniels case

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday that his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is representing him in a hush money deal involving porn star Stormy Daniels and the President, while distancing himself from Cohen's decision to assert his Fifth Amendment rights in the matter.

But by insisting in a "Fox & Friends" interview that Cohen did "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work, the President may have inadvertently boosted the arguments of prosecutors who have said that communications between the two men shouldn't be considered confidential under attorney-client privilege provisions.

During a half-hour call-in appearance on "Fox & Friends," Trump said he has been told he is "not involved" in the case against Cohen. Thursday's comments are the first time Trump has publicly acknowledged that Cohen is representing him in the Daniels case. Previously, Trump deferred questions on the matter to Cohen.

"He has a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny, tiny little fraction, but Michael would represent me and represent me on some things. He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. You know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong."

Prosecutors have argued in federal court that because Cohen has few clients and has done little legal work, there wouldn't be a lot of privileged information in documents seized by the FBI earlier this month

Read More