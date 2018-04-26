Trump says 'at some point' he won't stay away from Justice Department

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump took shots at the FBI and the Justice Department during a half-hour phone interview on "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning, hinting at "some point" he might step in and take action.
"You look at the corruption at the top of the FBI -- it's a disgrace," Trump said. "And our Justice Department, which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won't."
The President suggested that because of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the possibility of the Trump campaign coordinating with Russia, he has decided that he will not be involved. However, he added, "I may change my mind at some point."
"I've taken the position -- and I don't have to take this position and maybe I'll change -- that I will not be involved with the Justice Department. I will wait until this is over. It's a total, it's all lies and it's a horrible thing that's going on, a horrible thing," he continued.
Trump added, "Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there. They have a witch hunt against the President of the United States going on."
The President also suggested those investigating for the Mueller probe are "so conflicted."
"The people who are doing the investigation -- you have 13 people that are Democrats, you have Hillary Clinton people, you have people who worked on Hillary Clinton's foundation. They're all -- I don't mean Democrats I mean, like, the real deal," Trump said.
Trump also criticized fired FBI Director James Comey and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
"I love the FBI. The FBI loves me, but the top people, headed by Comey, were crooked. You look at McCabe, where he takes $700,000 from somebody supporting Hillary Clinton," Trump said, referring to donations to McCabe's wife's political campaign.
Trump said he thought he "did a great thing" by firing Comey last year.