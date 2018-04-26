Trump says 'at some point' he won't stay away from Justice Department

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took shots at the FBI and the Justice Department during a half-hour phone interview on "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning, hinting at "some point" he might step in and take action.

"You look at the corruption at the top of the FBI -- it's a disgrace," Trump said. "And our Justice Department, which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won't."

The President suggested that because of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the possibility of the Trump campaign coordinating with Russia, he has decided that he will not be involved. However, he added, "I may change my mind at some point."

"I've taken the position -- and I don't have to take this position and maybe I'll change -- that I will not be involved with the Justice Department. I will wait until this is over. It's a total, it's all lies and it's a horrible thing that's going on, a horrible thing," he continued.

Trump added, "Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there. They have a witch hunt against the President of the United States going on."

Read More