Breaking News

Trump on Jackson's withdrawal: 'I saw where this was going'

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 8:45 AM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House Physician Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson, following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, January 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House Physician Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson, following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, January 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Nobody has experience to run VA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he predicted Jackson's nomination as the next secretary of Veterans Affairs was in serious trouble several days ago.

"I even told him a day or two ago I saw where this was going," Trump told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" over the phone, later adding that "it's a disgrace."
The President also said all the allegations against Jackson were false, saying the White House physician's opponents are "trying to destroy a man."
Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
Jackson withdrew his nomination Thursday morning, minutes before Trump called into the show for an interview. Jackson's nomination was hampered by a flurry of allegations about his professional conduct.
    In a statement, Jackson called the allegations against him as "false" but said they had become a distraction for Trump and veterans' interests.