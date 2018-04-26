Washington (CNN) Conservative media loves Kanye West.

In a tweetstorm that stretched more than six hours Wednesday, West upended traditional partisan media stances, if only for a day. And all he had to do was say some nice things about President Donald Trump and wear a MAGA hat.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West has been public about his support for Trump stretching back to 2016. He said at a concert in November of that year that he didn't vote but would have backed Trump if he did.

And the following month, he met with the then-President-elect at Trump Tower. But the reaction to West's tweets, in which he called Trump his "brother" with whom he shares "dragon energy," was different, in part because Trump himself weighed in, retweeting two of them.

The coverage of the tweets Wednesday on the right was glowing. West led the Drudge Report, Sean Hannity called it "a new political landscape in America," and Breitbart posted 11 photos about West's tweets and other related ones on Instagram in 24 hours. One by one, Fox News hosts read the words "dragon energy" as his tweets were displayed on screen through the evening. It echoed conservative media's response to the first episode of "Roseanne," a celebration of the rare Trump supporter in mainstream pop culture. " Shut up and dribble ," this was not.

