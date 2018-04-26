Washington (CNN) The secretary of homeland security faced sharp questioning about agency priorities from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Thursday, with many expressing deep concerns about whether the Trump administration is properly promoting Americans' safety.

Democrats in particular questioned Kirstjen Nielsen about the administration's prioritization of immigration enforcement and the building of a border wall while also seeking to cut funding for state and local governments to prepare for and respond to security threats.

"Tell us how cutting this kind of funding helps America be safer," demanded Rep. Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts.

The top Democrat on the committee, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, had sharp words for Nielsen in his opening remarks, accusing the department of intentionally attacking non-dangerous immigrants as a distraction.

"Based on your press releases this week, you would think the most important homeland security problem facing the nation is a handful of Central Americans moving through Mexico," Thompson said, referring to a caravan of mostly women and children asylum seekers that takes place every year to call attention to the plight of Central Americans. "That does not make it so. ... Better to distract the American people from the very real issues facing the department and perhaps from the President's own problems too."

