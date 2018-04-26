(CNN) The Senate Ethics Committee issued a blistering letter Thursday admonishing Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey for accepting gifts without proper approval from a wealthy ophthalmologist and returning in kind with political favors.

"You must repay the fair market value of all impermissible gifts not already repaid, and amend your Financial Disclosure reports to include all reportable gifts," the letter concluded. "Finally, by this letter, you are hereby severely admonished."

Menendez's office said it was still reviewing the letter when reached for comment on Thursday.

The committee consists of three Republicans -- Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas and Sen. James Risch of Idaho -- as well as three Democrats -- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

The committee started its investigation in late 2012 and put its probe on hold when the Justice Department began its own probe. After the trial in November, the committee resumed its investigation, according to the letter.

The letter states that Menendez did not pay market value for or obtain the proper approval for gifts from Melgen that included travel on private and commercial flights, a luxury hotel stay in Paris and lodging on 19 occasions at a Dominican Republic villa from 2006 to 2013. During that same time period, Menendez provided "persistent" advocacy for Melgen, who had overbilled Medicare by more than $8.9 million, before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and advocated for a port security services company owned Melgen. The letter said Menendez also assisted foreign nationals in obtaining visas to visit Melgen in the United States.

"Your assistance to Dr. Melgen under these circumstances demonstrated poor judgment, and it risked undermining the public's confidence in the Senate," the letter said. "As such, your actions reflected discredit upon the Senate."

When the Justice Department dropped charges in January, Menendez reiterated he was innocent.

"From the very beginning, I never wavered in my innocence and my belief that justice would prevail," Menendez said in a statement. "I am grateful that the Department of Justice has taken the time to reevaluate its case and come to the appropriate conclusion. I thank God for hearing my prayers and for giving me strength during this difficult time. I have devoted my life to serving the people of New Jersey, and am forever thankful for all who have stood by me."

A senior Democratic aide told CNN the Ethics Committee's letter of admonishment won't affect Menendez's standing in the caucus or committees.

After he was acquitted, Menendez resumed his role as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.