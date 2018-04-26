Kanye only cares about himself ... just like Trump

Clay Cane is a Sirius XM radio host and the author of "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race." Follow him on Twitter @claycane. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It should shock no one that Kanye has fallen under Donald Trump's spell, and vice versa. Trump went on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday and praised Kanye's "good taste." They are kindred spirits. Kanye needs awards. Trump needs ratings. They both whine about the media, but create their own media firestorms. They are obsessed with adulation and become enraged if anyone disagrees with their so-called genius. Their birthdays are six days apart -- they are two peas in a pop culture pod. Let's call the duo TrumpYe.

You may ask "If Kanye once believed Bush didn't care about black people, how can he possibly support Donald Trump?"

JUST WATCHED Why did President Trump retweet Kanye West? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why did President Trump retweet Kanye West? 02:28

Recall that Trump was the spokesperson for the racist birther movement. The Justice Department sued him and his father, Fred Trump, for housing discrimination in the 1970s (a case they settled without admitted wrongdoing). Speaking of Fred Trump, in 1927 , he was arrested after a Klan rally in New York (though historical context is unclear on what his role was that day). In 1989, Trump wrongfully pushed for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, telling Larry King "maybe hate is what we need if we're going to get something done." When the men were exonerated, he insisted they were guilty in 2013. In 2014, he wrote an op-ed calling New York City's settlement with the cleared men "a disgrace," and he again defended his actions during the 2016 campaign.

But Kanye has the space to dismiss racism. His life will arguably never be threatened by the police. He is not suffering wage discrimination. He will not be racially profiled at Starbucks or LA Fitness . He will never worry about getting laid off from a job because of a despicable tax bill. Kanye lives a privileged life, therefore, Trumpism benefits his materialistic and narcissistic world.

JUST WATCHED Kanye on Obama and Trump (and vice versa) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kanye on Obama and Trump (and vice versa) 01:05

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Granted, Kanye's latest media spectacle could be aimed at drumming up press for his upcoming album. Maybe he sees a benefit in aligning himself with Trump fans. But if Mr. West would sell his soul for publicity, considering the country's dangerous times and everything this President represents, can it now be said that Kanye West has become what he once denounced on national television, a person who doesn't care about black people? Like his "dragon energy" brother, Kanye only cares about himself.