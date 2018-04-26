Time's up, Bill Cosby

Anushay Hossain is a writer and political commentator based in Washington. For more, visit AnushaysPoint.com. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Bill Cosby's legal team attempted to use "Rape Culture 101" tactics to discredit his accuser in court, but the guilty verdict handed down Thursday demonstrates that the days of blaming women for the sexual violence and crimes of famous men are coming to a close. And the law seems to be on women's side.

Anushay Hossain

A previous trial ended in a hung jury, but the jury in Bill Cosby's retrial found the TV icon guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Despite more than 50 women coming forth with their allegations against Cosby, the only criminal case that went to trial centered on the testimony of Constand, a former employee with the Temple University women's basketball team. She said that Cosby, a powerful trustee at Temple, initially mentored her and then, when she visited him for career advice, drugged and sexually assaulted her.

The verdict is a major milestone that demonstrates not only how powerful and impactful the #MeToo movement has been, but it also shows that real women's stories bolstered by a pivotal cultural movement can and will hold up in a court of law.

Though the Cosby allegations predate the fall of Harvey Weinstein, Cosby's case shows that as a society we are finally done believing the denials of famous men over the words and stories of women. Time is indeed up.

