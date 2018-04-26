Cosby tried to make it about race — not rape

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's Praise 107.9 FM. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Finally, justice has been served in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case. And the second time around, the jury got it right: guilty on all counts.

Just to be clear, it was Bill Cosby -- the real man, not the make-believe character who charmed us as a bougie black dad on "The Cosby Show," or the comedian who made the world laugh with his family brand of humor — who on Thursday was at last held accountable for his crimes against Andrea Constand. She is a woman he valued so little that he drugged her and assaulted her 14 years ago at his home.

Sadly, some of Cosby's staunchest supporters seemed to confuse his TV persona with the real-life sexual predator that more than 50 women who have accused him of sexual assault have described.

The 80-year-old entertainer was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant. These are felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in state prison; it's possible the sentences could be served concurrently.

At the time of the assault, Constand was a mentee of Cosby's and an employee at Temple University. And for all these years since, Cosby has insisted their sex was consensual, despite Cosby having paid a $3.38 million confidential settlement in 2006, after Constand filed a civil lawsuit against him when prosecutors refused to bring criminal charges.

Read More