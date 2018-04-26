Trump's jabs about pleading the Fifth come back to haunt him in Cohen case

Caroline Polisi is a federal and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York and is of counsel at Pierce Bainbridge. She frequently appears on CNN as a legal analyst and is an anchor at the Law & Crime Network, providing live legal analysis on high-profile court cases. Follow her @CarolinePolisi . The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's past statements that only guilty people take the Fifth Amendment have come back to embarrass him now that his personal attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen is about to clam up, too.

His reason? The ongoing criminal investigation he's involved in, led by the FBI and the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, which executed the April 9 raid on Cohen's home, office and hotel room. The criminal referral to the Southern District reportedly came from special counsel Robert Mueller, who's investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians in an effort to influence the 2016 election.

And then there's Karen McDougal, 1998 Playmate of the Year, and now the second-most-famous alleged Trump mistress, who also received a payout, and who settled her case against American Media recently, but specified in the agreement that she still may sue Cohen for his involvement in the alleged scheme.

This most recent example of Cohen's invocation of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination (which is, by the way, a well-advised and predictable response to his civil case), bears that out.

It prompted Trump to speak publicly about the Russia investigation Thursday on "Fox & Friends, repeating his mantra that the entire investigation is a "witch hunt against the President of the United States" and declaring that Cohen has only done a "tiny, tiny little fraction of my overall legal work."

Trump also stated he is "very disappointed" in the Justice Department and declared that "I won't be involved" (while adding the caveat that "I may change my mind at some point.")

Whether or not the President was referring to a much-anticipated and often speculated upon face-to-face interview with investigators from Mueller's office remains to be seen. Of course he may take a page out of Cohen's playbook ... and plead the Fifth.