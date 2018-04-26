10 teenagers dead as flash floods hit Israel and West Bank

Jerusalem (CNN) Ten teenagers on an organized trip died after flash floods swept across Israel and the West Bank, according to Israeli emergency response services.

The Israeli teenagers were on a group hike in the Tzafit Valley near the southern Dead Sea when severe storms hit the area Thursday, causing flash floods. The youths were students at the Bnei Zion pre-military academy in central Israel.

Nine girls and one boy were among the dead, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. The last missing teen was found Friday.

Two staff members from the academy are under arrest on suspicion of negligent homicide as part of an investigation into the deaths, police said, while a third remains under house arrest.

More than a dozen other members of the group were rescued as the Israeli military and emergency responders launched massive efforts to find them in southern Israel.

Read More