Palestinian journalist shot during Gaza protests dies of wounds

Jerusalem (CNN) A Palestinian journalist has died of his wounds after being shot by an Israeli sniper in ongoing protests along the Gaza fence, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Ahmad Abu Hussein, 25, is the second journalist to have died in the protests, which began last month at the Israel-Gaza border. He was shot in the stomach on April 13, the ministry said.

Mourners carry the body of journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein in Beit Lahia on Wednesday.

Hussein, who worked for local Gaza news agencies, was transferred to Ramallah for treatment two days after being shot, and was later sent to a hospital in Ramat Gan in Israel, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Video shows Hussein wearing his press vest and helmet when he was hit by the Israeli sniper.

Journalist Yaser Murtaja was also shot dead earlier this month in the protests while wearing his press vest, in an event that drew international condemnation.

