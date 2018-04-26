Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Fakhir Berwari disarmed thousands of mines in northern Iraq from 2003 until an improvised explosive device killed him in November 2014. His life and death were captured on camera, and the combination of amateur and professional footage has been turned into award-winning documentary "The Deminer." Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Berwari, from Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, worked alongside US troops who called him "Crazy Fakhir" because of his gung-ho attitude to neutralizing mines and roadside bombs with just a knife and wire clippers. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Berwari used these two gas canisters as improvised explosive devices. The soldier forwent protective bomb disposal outfits favored by specialized officers, says documentary director Hogir Hirori, preferring his faster, if dangerous, method. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Hirori says Berwari and his assistants made a habit of recording their activities during the Iraq War. His family were unaware of the dozens of hours of footage stored on unlabeled DVDs, which Berwari's son found in 2017 and became part of the film. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Strewn rubble at the site of an explosion. Berwari had a number of near misses during the war, but in 2008 he lost a leg to a mine. The whole event was recorded and is part of Hirori's documentary. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: 'The Deminer': Candid video from the frontlines Unable to serve in the army, Berwari, pictured here in his hometown of Duhok, returned to his large family. But when ISIS swept through Syria and parts of northern Iraqi, he joined the Kurdish Peshmerga, and despite his prosthetic leg, continued to disarm mines planted by ISIS. In November 2014, one such mine claimed his life, along with those of two of his assistants. Hide Caption 6 of 7