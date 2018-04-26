British-Iranian academic Abbas Edalat arrested in Iran

(CNN) A British-Iranian academic has been arrested by security forces in Tehran, according to Iran's semi-official FARS news agency, potentially further stoking tensions with the West ahead of US President Donald Trump's decision on whether to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

Abbas Edalat, an award-winning professor of computer science and mathematics, was arrested on Thursday, FARS reported. He is accused of being part of a British-affiliated anti-Iran group that allegedly launched espionage operations and had contacts with leaders of mass anti-government protests in 2009, the news agency said.

The British Foreign Office is "urgently seeking information from the Iranian authorities following reports of the arrest of a British-Iranian dual national," a spokesman told CNN.

A spokesperson for Imperial College London , where Edalat has worked since 1989, said that the scholar was "a valued colleague" and that the university is "understandably concerned for his welfare."

Edalat is one of three British-Iranian citizens currently detained in Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in 2016 and remains in jail , while Kamal Foroughi has been held in Tehran since 2011.