Food and Diet

Curbing salt intake could add years to your life

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 4:48 AM ET, Thu April 26, 2018

Fast food is convenient, but it can be salty. Americans eat about 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day, more than the suggested 2,300 milligrams and double the 1,500 milligrams for people who are over 50, African-American or who have hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease.

While "fast food isn't going to wreck anyone's diet if consumed on occasion," you should limit sodium, says Rima Kleiner, a Virginia-based nutritionist.

Here are some of the worst fast-food meals for sodium, and better options.
Quiznos' Large French Dip: While it sounds good -- sliced prime rib with mozzarella, roasted peppers and onions, and mild peppercorn sauce on artisan bread with a side of au jus -- this sandwich is a sodium-delivering bomb. Even without the cheese, sauce, and juice for dipping, you'll be consuming 2,240 milligrams. With the works, it packs a whopping 3,610 mg of sodium and 1,200 calories. (The au jus adds 850 mg of sodium). Choose this instead: Create your own flatbread. Try roast beef and Swiss with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and honey-dijon dressing. Sodium: 995 mg. Calories: 410.
Jack in the Box's Deli Trio: This roasted turkey sandwich on artisan bread is layered with salty Genoa salami, ham, Provolone, and pickles and slathered in a creamy Italian dressing. Surprise! The saltiest ingredients are actually the turkey (455 milligrams of sodium) and the bread (596 mg). The Deli Trio packs 2,442 mg of sodium and 624 calories. Choose this instead: A Chicken Fajita Pita. You'll cut your sodium intake by nearly two-thirds, to 870 mg. Calories: 320.
Arby's Mozzarella Sticks: Six battered-and-fried sticks contain 2,530 milligrams of sodium, more than a day's worth , and 620 calories. Whole-milk mozzarella isn't the saltiest cheese around. It contains 178 mg of sodium per 1 ounce, according to CalorieLab.com, versus nearly 272 mg for a Kraft nonfat American single. "Typically, a lot of salt is added to the breading mixture, which drives up the sodium content of the fried mozzarella sticks," Kleiner says. Choose this instead: A serving of three Potato Cakes contains 700 mg of sodium and 340 calories.
Panera Bread's Full Bacon Turkey Bravo: This 800-calorie combination of smoked turkey, Applewood-smoked bacon, and smoked Gouda with lettuce and tomato on a tomato basil loaf tips the sodium scale at 2,800 milligrams. Cured bacon and processed meats are typically high in sodium, Kleiner says. The bread alone weighs in at 320 mg of sodium. Choose this instead: A whole Roasted Turkey Artichoke Panini on Asiago Cheese Focaccia. For roughly the same number of calories (780), you'll slash your salt intake by more than half (1,190 mg).
Domino's Mac-N-Cheese: This is a nice change of pace from pizza, but a gooey bowl of melted cheese and penne pasta will cost you 1,760 milligrams of sodium and 670 calories per dish. Served in a bread bowl, this all-American favorite contains 1,390 mg of sodium and 730 calories per half-serving. Reality check: Are you really stopping at half a bowl? Try doubling those numbers. Choose this instead: A dish of pasta primavera. It packs 770 mg of sodium and 540 calories.
McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes: Big is right. You get scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns and a small stack of pancakes. Order it with a large-size biscuit and you'll be starting the day with 2,260 milligrams of sodium and 1,150 calories. Choose this instead: Get the Big Breakfast sans hotcakes and save 580 mg of sodium and 350 calories.
Dunkin' Donuts' Salt Bagel: Is a bagel better for you than a donut? Not when the word "salt" is in it. Dunkin's version packs 3,350 milligrams of sodium and 310 calories. Choose this instead: A 320-calorie Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. It has 500 mg of sodium.
Taco Bell's Volcano Nachos: These molten cheese-laden nachos with spicy ground beef, pinto beans, and jalapeños break the nutrition bank with 970 calories and 58 grams of fat -- more calories and fat than any other single item on the menu -- plus 1,670 milligrams of sodium. Choose this instead: Nachos Supreme comes with spicy beef, beans, nacho cheese, diced tomatoes and reduced fat sour cream, but has only 430 calories, 23 grams of fat, and 690 mg of salt.
Starbucks' Turkey & Swiss Sandwich: With crispy leaf lettuce peeking through, this 390-calorie sandwich seems harmless enough. But a quick ingredient check reveals salt in the turkey breast, the Swiss, and the wheat bread -- 1,140 milligrams of sodium in all. Choose this instead: A Roasted Tomato & Mozzarella Panini with basil pesto (630 mg of sodium). For the same number of calories, you'll cut your sodium intake by 550 mg.
Subway's Spicy Italian: Pepperoni and salami -- two notoriously salty meats -- are paired in this sandwich. A 6-inch sub without sauce or cheese has 1,520 milligrams of sodium and 480 calories. A footlong with mayo clocks in at 3,200 mg of sodium and 1,180 calories. Choose this instead: A 6-inch BLT -- bacon, lettuce and tomato on whole wheat. It has less than half the sodium (680 mg) and fewer calories (320).
Wendy's Baja Salad: This Southwest-inspired salad delivers salt in the chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, tortilla strips, and Creamy Red Jalapeño Dressing topping. The damage? Some 1,975 milligrams of sodium and 720 calories. The 100-calorie dressing packet alone accounts for 270 mg of salt. Choose this instead: A Garden Side Salad and a small Chili. You'll get the crunch you're looking for along with the beefy richness of chili for half the sodium (910 mg) and two-thirds fewer calories (235).
KFC's Variety Big Box Meal: KFC provides nutritional information for individual items. We figure this meal -- a drumstick, a Crispy Strip, an individual box of Popcorn Chicken, two Homestyle sides (we chose mashed potatoes with gravy and cole slaw), a biscuit and a 32-oz. drink (Pepsi) -- blasts the daily sodium maximum, with more than 3,000 milligrams of salt and more than 1,400 calories. Choose this instead: The Honey BBQ Snacker with a large corn on the cob, House Side Salad with buttermilk dressing and a 16-ounce Lipton Brisk Lemon Tea. This meal has less than quarter of the sodium (725 mg) and 505 calories. Kleiner's tip: Do dressing on the side. Dip your fork in it to get the taste of it without all the sodium.
Papa John's Buffalo Chicken Pizza: Creamy ranch and buffalo sauce, cheese, bacon, and pizza dough are the likely sodium culprits in this chicken-encrusted pie. One slice of a large, original crust -- 1/8th of an order -- has 1,050 milligrams of sodium and 370 calories. But you know you'll go for two slices, if not more. Choose this instead: Papa John's Garden Fresh is loaded with fresh veggies. A large, thin-crust pie has just 360 mg of sodium and 220 calories per slice.
Hardee's 2/3-lb Monster Thickburger: This two-patty monstrosity is a beef-lover's dietary downfall. With three slices of American cheese and four bacon strips, it has 1,300 calories, 93 grams of fat and 2,860 milligrams of sodium. That's without a soda or fries. Choose this instead: A Double Cheeseburger. It's beefy, cheesy, and has a fraction of the calories (410), fat (21 grams) and sodium (900 mg).
Long John Silver's 2-Piece Whitefish Fillet Combo: Cod breaded in a salty batter is the centerpiece of Long John Silver's menu. Two pieces have 1,580 milligrams of sodium. The entire meal, with fries and a medium fountain drink, has 2,140 mg of sodium and 1,230 calories. Choose this instead: Skip the combo and order à la carte. Two pieces of tilapia, a hush puppy, a corn cobbette without butter oil and a small Diet Pepsi is a great trade-off. It's a 370-calorie meal with just 760 mg of sodium.
Chipotle's Burrito: Salt adds up pretty quickly when you're building a burrito from scratch. A Carnitas, or pork, burrito with white rice, pinto beans, Tomatillo-red chili sauce, Romaine lettuce, sour cream, cheese and guacamole has 2,650 milligrams of sodium, not to mention 1,185 calories. Surprise: the saltiest item is the soft flour tortilla that holds it all together (at 670 mg of sodium). Choose this instead: A Burrito Bowl. Skip the tortilla and dish up lower-salt fillings like chicken, brown rice, fajita veggies, and green tomatillo salsa. The total comes to 920 mg of sodium and 385 calories.
Popeye's Chicken Po' Boy: This Southern favorite nestles two battered, fried chicken tenders in a French baguette with pickles and mayo. This fatty, salty combo has 2,120 milligrams of sodium and 635 calories. You can do better. Choose this instead: Naked Chicken Wrap. "Naked" because the chicken is prepared without breading, slashing the sodium count to 580 mg and skinnying up the calorie count to 200.
Story highlights

  • The more sodium we consume, the greater the risk of heart disease
  • We need only 500 milligrams of sodium per day, about as much as in a half-cup of chicken broth
This is part one of a two-part feature. Part 2: How to detox from a sodium habit you may not know you have

(CNN)Potato chips. Pretzels. Pizza. French fries.

Thoughts of these foods can make our tongues dance as we anticipate satisfying our salty cravings.
There's just one problem: The amount of sodium we consume from these and other processed foods is more than what is considered healthy. What's more, cutting back on salt in the processed foods we eat could help us live for many more years -- even if we are healthy.
    "The Western diet is way too high in sodium. ... People eat way too much, and it increases your risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and stomach cancer," said Sonya Angelone, a registered dietitian who specializes in cardiovascular nutrition and is the media spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Research also suggests that too much salt can negatively affect bone health in young girls and postmenopausal women.

    A 'salty' condiment

    Angelone, who previously chaired the nutrition committee for the American Heart Association's San Francisco chapter, said that excess salt is harmful to the cardiovascular system in two ways.
    For one, though its effects vary among individuals, too much sodium can raise blood pressure. "Some (people) are sodium-sensitive and can't eat more than 1,500 milligrams per day (equivalent to less than three-fourths teaspoon of salt), or their blood pressure will go up," she said.
    &#39;Detox&#39; from overly processed foods: Why and how to cut back
    'Detox' from overly processed foods: Why and how to cut back
    But even if you are not sensitive to sodium and are generally healthy, you may still be putting your health at risk by consuming excess salt.
    "A high sodium intake can damage the natural ability of blood vessels to dilate and increase blood flow to tissues," said Dr. Frank Sacks, professor of cardiovascular disease prevention in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
    "It boils down to having a healthy endothelial lining -- a one-cell-lined-thick layer that lines your arteries," Angelone explained. "Too much sodium stiffens cells that line arteries and keeps them from releasing nitric oxide, which keeps arteries flexible."
    In fact, the more sodium we consume, the greater the risk of heart disease. According to one recent study published in the journal Circulation, for every 1,000 milligram increase in sodium intake, the risk of cardiovascular disease increases by 17%.
    Some people may experience bloating when consuming too much salt, which can contribute to bags under your eyes, puffiness in your face and swelling in your fingers.
    "If you consume a lot of sodium, your rings might get tight," Angelone said. That's because sodium acts like a sponge in the body, absorbing fluid. "The more salt in your diet, the more fluid and the more volume of blood your heart has to pump through your arteries."

    Sodium recommendations

    According to the American Heart Association, our bodies need only a small amount of sodium -- less than 500 milligrams per day, about the equivalent of the sodium in a half-cup of chicken broth -- in order to function properly. Yet most of us consume about seven times that: more than 3,400 milligrams of daily sodium, the equivalent of more than 1.5 teaspoons of salt per day, or the amount in almost four tablespoons of regular soy sauce.
    The most recent US government dietary guidelines recommend that all individuals limit sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day, or the amount in about one teaspoon of salt.
    Fighting salt and sugar cravings, with spicy food
    Fighting salt and sugar cravings, with spicy food
    A limit of 1,500 milligrams per day is no longer recommended for high-risk groups including those with heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes, according to a recent report from the Institute of Medicine, as "evidence of both benefit and harm is not strong enough to indicate these subgroups be treated differently from the general US population," explained committee chairman Dr. Brian Strom.
    Yet the more recently published Circulation study found a progressive decline in cardiovascular disease events among those with lowered sodium levels -- even as low as 1,500 milligrams. In fact, the American Heart Association still recommends a limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day for most adults.
    "Several trials clearly demonstrated that lower sodium intake down to 1,500 milligrams decreases blood pressure more than lowering sodium to 2,500 to 3,000 milligrams," said Sacks, who is also on the American Heart Association's sodium reduction task force and is an association spokesman. "This is especially important in people who have higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, those who are over 60 years old and those with hypertension."
    Though recent research has suggested that very low levels of sodium might cause harm, "those studies which purport harm at low levels of intake are fundamentally flawed," said Dr. Lawrence J. Appel, who authored the Circulation study and is director of the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology, and Clinical Research at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. "Most of these papers use single 'spot' collections of urine from a single void, which do not represent usual intake over the long-term."
    If achieving current recommendations for sodium intake is not enough motivation for the food industry to police itself, the findings of a study published this month in the journal PLOS Medicine might be. The study found that adherence to the FDA's targets "would prevent 450,000 cases of cardiovascular disease and 83,000 deaths over a 20-year period," according to study author Jonathan Pearson-Stuttard of Imperial College London.
    That's a lot of sodium to slash.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, an author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.