How to detox from a sodium habit you may not know you have

This is part two of a two-part feature. Part 1: Curbing salt intake could add years to your life

(CNN) We've covered the many health reasons to curb your salt intake. But let's talk about how, especially when it's hidden in many of the foods we love.

When cutting back on sodium, it's important to start slowly, as going cold turkey can shock your taste buds. "If you try to make chicken soup with no salt, you will notice the difference," said Sonya Angelone, a registered dietitian who specializes in cardiovascular nutrition and is the media spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Instead, start with half of the amount of salt you would typically use.

You can also look for low- or reduced-sodium versions of your favorite foods, or make your own versions, like homemade spaghetti sauce. For example, canned tomato sauce can have 1,000 milligrams of sodium per serving. "But canned tomatoes have about 300 milligrams, and tomato paste has very little sodium -- so you can just add water or low-sodium chicken broth" to make a sauce, Angelone said.

Using herbs and spices can help bring out flavor in foods without salt. Spice blends without salt can come in handy during cooking. You might use a Mexican blend with cumin, chili pepper and smoked paprika for chili, while blends containing rosemary, thyme and oregano might be well suited for Italian dishes, Angelone explained.

When dining out, ask for steamed vegetables and fish, and skip the sauces. And when food shopping, compare the sodium values of similar foods. "Some rolls can have 400 milligrams; other ones can have 200," Angelone said. Breads and rolls are top sources of sodium in the US diet, according to the American Heart Association , along with cold cuts and cured meats, pizza, soup, sandwiches and poultry.

