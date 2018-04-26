Medieval grave reveals rare 'coffin birth' and neurosurgery

Story highlights A rare double find of medieval neurosurgery and coffin birth was unearthed in an Italian grave

The woman was 38 weeks pregnant when she died a week after neurosurgery

(CNN) When the brick coffin of a young woman from medieval Italy was opened after its discovery in 2010, two peculiar things stood out to the researchers: There was a perfect hole in the frontal bone of her skull, and between her pelvis and legs, there was a series of smaller bones belonging to a baby.

This type of neurosurgery in which a hole is drilled or scraped into the bone, called trepanation, was performed a week before the woman's death during the Lombard period, from the seventh to eighth century, in Lombard, Italy.

And although she was 38 weeks pregnant, she never had the chance to bring a baby into the world. Instead, it was a "coffin birth," in which the fetus is posthumously extruded due to the force of gases and decomposition.

It is estimated the woman was between 25 and 35 years old.

This is the first time an example of trepanation and coffin birth have been found together.

This image shows the 4.6-millimeter hole in the woman's skull.

