Wembley: NFL owner Shahid Khan makes bid for iconic stadium

(CNN) It's the home of English football and one of the most iconic venues in world sport — and it could be about to get a new American owner.

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday it has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium, while Shahid Khan, the owner of the NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars, revealed he was behind the reported $1.4 billion bid.

The NFL has hosted games at Wembley, located in north London, since 2007 with three further games set to take place in October.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already played five games at Wembley over the last six years, most recently in October 2017.

Shahid Khan owns soccer club Fulham, which is seeking promotion to the English Premier League.

"I am very pleased to learn today that The Football Association board of directors received our offer to purchase Wembley Stadium, our home away from home in London, from the FA," said Khan in a statement.

