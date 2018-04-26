Emirates Stadium, London (CNN) As goodbyes go it wasn't supposed to be quite like this.

Ten-man Atletico Madrid battled to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal on Arsene Wenger's final European night in north London.

Everything seemed to be going to Wenger's script with eight minutes to go -- "1-0 to the Arsenal," as their famous chant goes -- but a late equalizer from Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann canceled out Alexandre Lacazette's earlier headed effort, leaving the tie in the balance for the second leg.

It was a heated affair from the kickoff, with Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko sent off in the ninth minute, shortly followed by his manager Diego Simeone -- sent to the stands for dissent.

The Europa League remains Wenger's final chance to claim a trophy with Arsenal, and would be his first European silverware in his 21-year reign at the club, having lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona.

Lacazette gave Arsenal a second-half lead with a header.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from French club Lyon at the start of the season. Lyon's stadium will host the Europa League final.

Arsenal will travel to the Spanish capital for the return leg of the semifinal on May 3 knowing they have to score if they are to reach the final in Lyon on 16 May.

The fireworks at the Emirates started early, with Croatian defender Vrsaljko booked just 75 seconds into the game and shown a second yellow card seven minutes later for a rash challenge on Lacazette.

Minutes after the sending-off, the visitors lost their manager too, as Simeone -- tipped by some to succeed Wenger at Arsenal -- was sent to the stands for his furious remonstrations towards the referee from the touchline.

Griezmann's goal makes Atletico Madrid favorites to reach the final.

Griezmann capitalized on Arsenal's defensive frailties to equalize.

Misjudged clearance

Despite the man advantage, Arsenal struggled to break through Atletico's defensive wall in the first hour of the game, spurning chance after chance.

But 15 minutes into the second half, Wenger's side found the back of the net from French striker Lacazette, who made up for missed opportunities earlier in the game with a powerful header past Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

The Spanish side, meanwhile, had offered little in the way of clear-cut chances, until Griezmann pounced on a misjudged clearance from Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, rounding the keeper and drawing the match level.

It could prove a crucial away goal for Atletico going into the second leg, where a clean sheet at home will see them through to a third European final in five years.

Simeone's team are no stranger to a clean sheet: they have not conceded a single goal in their last 11 games at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsene Wenger – After being appointed as Arsenal's manager in 1996, Arsene Wenger went on to have a huge impact on the club and English football. He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars. But later in his career, after a decline in performance and a failure to qualify for Champions League, Wenger faced pressure from disgruntled fans. Before Arsenal – The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1996 after managing Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight. Twenty years after his brief stay in Japan, Wenger's influence still echoes, following its rise from a backwater of world football to one of its emerging powers. Strengthening the side – Wenger began changing the culture of Arsenal almost immediately, although not without some player resistance. He changed players diets -- where he famously banned them from chocolate and replaced the cafeteria's menu from burgers to fish, chicken and vegetables. He also applied a tough training regime and emphasized the importance of ball control. Double win – In 1998, it all paid off. Wenger became the first foreign manager to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He went on to repeat that double again in 2002. History repeats itself – Open top bus parades began the norm for Arsenal fans, this one taking place in 2002. The Invincibles – The 2003-2004 team earned the nickname "The Invincibles" after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws. New, young players – In years to come, Wenger would attempt to rebuild and renovate his team. In 2003, he signed Cesc Fabregas -- who became Arsenal's youngest ever played at the age of 16. New, young players – At the end of the 2003-2004 season, he also signed Dutch striker Robin Van Persie for £3 million -- who once said Wenger was the best manager in the world. Invicible days over – Arsenal's unbeaten streak of 49 games was over in 2004, after being defeated by Manchester United. This would be the beginning of Wenger and Arsenal's downfall, with the 2005 FA Cup being the last major trophy they'd win for almost a decade. Champions League controversy – There were still highlights, though. In 2006, the team reached the final of the Champions League but lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Arsenal led for much of the match before conceding two late goals. The first-half sending off of Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann made the task all the more difficult. Champions League controversy – Lehmann was visibly distraught as he left the pitch after fouling Barcelona's Samuel Eto'o. Struggles – Years passed and fans hope faded. Wenger struggled to hold onto key players, and lost the likes of Fabregas, to Barcelona, and Van Persie -- who joined rivals Manchester United. Shiny stadium, no trophies – Wenger played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal's new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006. However, the funding for the new stadium -- which cost £390 million -- set Wenger back, forcing him to be adopt a conservative approach in the transfer market. So while the team had a shiny new football ground, they were left without any new trophies. Nine-year drought – Then finally, after a nine-year drought, Arsenal won silverware once again after beating Hull City in a gripping 2014 FA Cup final. Arsenal players carried their French manager as they celebrated after the match. Silverware – Over 250,000 fans turned out to watch the team's open-top bus parade through Islington. Time to say goodbye – In the years that followed, though, Wenger continued to face fan backlash. "Thanks for the memories," one sign read, "but it's time to say goodbye." Wenger Out – Eventually, "Wenger Out" banners started appearing all over the world, this one was spotted at the annual rugby sevens event in Hong Kong. End of an era – Then, finally, after 22 years, Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down," he wrote in a statement. Hide Caption 18 of 18

'Not to our advantage'

Wenger admitted the result had cast a shadow over his final European night at the Emirates.

"Our fans were fantastic, but we created an anti-climax by giving the ball away," he explained.

"We produced the performance we wanted to produce but the result is not in line with the performance.

"Once we were 1-0 up the task was clear for us: not to be caught on the long ball. Their only chance was a long ball.

"It's frustrating, but we had to not force it," he added. "The second goal could have come, even in the last 10 minutes, but they have one of the best defensive records in Europe."

On the sending off, Wenger said: "Once they were down to 10 men it destroyed the flow of the game; it was not to our advantage."

Simeone was sent off, while Wenger's last European game at the Emirates proved anti-climatic.

Simeone, meanwhile, wouldn't be drawn on his sending off, diplomatically saying: "Referees make mistakes, managers make mistakes, footballers make mistakes.

"The referee saw it the way he saw it, and we had to survive. I think survive is the best way to describe it in this game."

In a heartfelt media conference, Simeone hailed his players as "heroes," adding that their performance will "go down in the history of Atletico Madrid."

He confessed: "It was a 90 minutes in which my body was filled with really strong emotions.

"I have to say that these players, as my assistant said, are heroes. To stand firm as they did after such a long season, for 80 minutes, was tremendous."

He also called on Atletico's supporters to boost the team in the return leg in Madrid, saying: "The fans were fantastic, and the stadium next Thursday needs to be exploding with positive energy."

Despite Atletico's away goal advantage, the Argentine manager claimed that the two sides both go into the second leg of the tie with a "50% chance" of reaching the final.