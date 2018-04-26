No new 'Game of Thrones' book this year

Story highlights George R.R. Martin says "The Winds of Winter" won't be out in 2018

But a tie-in book, "Fire & Blood," is set for a November release

(CNN) Sorry "Game of Thrones" fans, but winter is not coming this year.

Author George R.R. Martin has announced his long-awaited book "The Winds of Winter" will not be released in 2018.

"No, winter is not coming ... not in 2018, at least." he wrote. "You're going to have to keep waiting for THE WINDS OF WINTER."

