Meek Mill says prison release doesn't mean he feels free

He credits his "strong team" and the support he's received

(CNN) He may have been released from prison this week, but Meek Mill said he doesn't feel free.

The rapper sat down with NBC's Lester Holt soon after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release Tuesday for the Philadelphia rapper.

Part of the interview aired Wednesday on "NBC Nightly News."

Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, spent almost five months incarcerated following a controversial sentence for violating probation.

