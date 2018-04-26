Defenders dismiss speculation over Kanye West's 'erratic' behavior

Story highlights The rapper has been facing backlash over tweets and support for Donald Trump

His wife lashes out at speculation that he has his mental health issues

(CNN) Whether you believe he's drumming up publicity for his soon-to-be-released music or just really passionate, Kanye West is stirring controversy once again. But his defenders are quick to denounce speculation on social media that he's being erratic or has mental health issues.

The rapper has been weathering backlash after praising President Donald Trump, aligning himself with conservative Candace Owens and tweeting a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

West said he's just expressing his right to "independent thought," but the uproar has gotten so bad he's even been mocked by a puppet-turned-social media star named Keisha Jones.

It's also stirred conversation about his mental health.

