Janelle Monae opens up about her sexual orientation

(CNN) Singer and actress Janelle Monae sheds light on her sexual orientation in a new interview.

"Being a black queer woman in America ... someone who has been in relationships with both men and women -- I consider myself to be a free-** motherf**ker," she said in a Rolling Stone cover story published online Thursday.

Monae, a six-time Grammy nominee who has also starred in films such as "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures," says she's still learning about her sexuality.

"But then later I read about pansexuality and I was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to leaning more about myself," she said.

Monae's sexual orientation has been a source of speculation in the past. In a 2013 interview with Pride Source , she said, "I just live my life, and people can feel free to discuss whatever it is that they think and use whatever adjectives they feel. It's a free country."

