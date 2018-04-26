Michael Che and Colin Jost to host Emmy Awards

(CNN) Colin Jost and Michael Che are taking their weekend gig to the Emmy stage.

The "SNL" duo, who anchor the "Weekend Update" segment of the sketch show, will co-host this year's Emmy Awards, NBC announced Thursday.

This will be the pair's first time hosting television's most prestigious awards ceremony.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of 'Saturday Night Live,' I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

"SNL" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce this year's show.

Read More