CNN 10 - April 27, 2018

The stage is set for an historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea. The U.S. Senate confirms the nation's 70th secretary of state. The American sedan is fading from dealerships. And the Japanese island that's famous for its rabbits is also famous for the debate about how they got there.

1. What Central American country has seen violent protests over the past week, following a government decision to change its social security benefits?

2. What country announced last weekend that it was shutting down one of its nuclear test sites and prioritizing a socialist economy?

3. Name the world leader who traveled to the White House this week for the first state visit of the Trump presidency.

4. What type of lettuce was recently linked to an outbreak of E. coli in the U.S., apparently sickening dozens of people in 16 states?

5. Serzh Sargsyan, who resigned this week after large protests and a political crisis, is the former prime minister of what country?

6. Researchers say they detected a tremendous amount of microplastic particles in what ocean, which is the smallest and shallowest ocean on Earth?

7. What country, whose leader addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, has more time zones than any other nation?

8. Name the U.S. company whose user base and revenues increased in the first quarter of this year despite a recent scandal that has plagued it for the past month.

9. Name the new U.S. secretary of state, who was confirmed to the position yesterday following a 57-42 vote in the Senate.

10. What company recently announced that it was planning to stop selling of all but two of its passenger car models in the U.S., focusing instead on trucks and SUVs?

